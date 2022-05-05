ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prefab Solar-Powered ADUs that Can Supply Excess Energy to the Main Home

By Contact Editorial Dept
bdmag.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

TechCrunch

Chingona Ventures lands $52M to fund overlooked founders in massive markets

It’s a huge step up from the outfit’s $6 million debut fund and a sign of confidence in Samara Hernandez, an engineer who spent six years at Goldman Sachs before joining the venture firm Math Venture Partners in 2015 as an investor and then striking out on her own in 2019 with Chingona, where she remains the firm’s sole general partner.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

VC is remaking education to save the planet

Hello, friends. Our editor tells us we get too wordy in these intros, so your Protocol Climate team is abstaining from references to Cinco de Mayo and Karl Marx’s birthday and getting down to business. No fun here! (OK, maybe a smidge.) Today, we’re talking about Stanford’s billion-dollar climate school, how the solar trade war is screwing utilities, and all the VC deals fit to print.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Silicon Valley venture capitalist gifts $1.1bn to Stanford for new climate school

Silicon Valley billionaire John Doerr has announced a gift of $1.1bn to Stanford University in California to fund a new climate school. The venture capitalist, who is worth an estimated $11.3bn from his investments in companies like Google and Amazon, made the donation with his wife Ann, The New York Times first reported on Wednesday.According to The Times, it is the largest gift to a university to create a new school – and second only to billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s donation of $1.8bn to Johns Hopkins University.“Stanford is making a bold, actionable, and enduring commitment...
ADVOCACY
Benzinga

ENEFTI introduces the revolutionary crypto platform that provides the new NFT marketplace.

ENEFTI is a newly launched crypto platform that provides a marketplace for corporate, artists, actors, designers, and musicians in the personal NFT ecosystem on Blockchain. ENEFTI is a coin factory project that aspired to build cheap or zero-cost platforms within NFT platforms. Their website is currently running as a Beta version. Their experts strive to establish an easy and accessible NFT Marketplace for the business world, corporate companies, artists, musicians, graphic designers, and personal NFT enthusiasts.
MARKETS
dot.LA

Amazon To Add 2,500 Corporate and Tech Jobs in Expansion of Southern California Tech Hubs

Amazon plans to add more than 2,500 corporate and tech jobs across multiple sites in Southern California, the company announced Tuesday. The tech giant is already hiring for its expanding hubs in Santa Monica, Irvine and San Diego where it is leasing new office space. Roles include software development, engineering, game design, user experience and more across such Amazon teams as retail, games, operations and Amazon Web Services.
LOS ANGELES, CA

