Prefab Solar-Powered ADUs that Can Supply Excess Energy to the Main Home

Silicon Valley billionaire John Doerr has announced a gift of $1.1bn to Stanford University in California to fund a new climate school. The venture capitalist, who is worth an estimated $11.3bn from his investments in companies like Google and Amazon, made the donation with his wife Ann, The New York Times first reported on Wednesday.According to The Times, it is the largest gift to a university to create a new school – and second only to billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s donation of $1.8bn to Johns Hopkins University.“Stanford is making a bold, actionable, and enduring commitment...

ADVOCACY ・ 3 DAYS AGO