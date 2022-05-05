ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

“Step Up to the Plate” Summer Blood Drive Campaign

By Emily Gibbs
WDTN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Mark Pompilio about their newest campaign at the...

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Hobby Lobby location coming to Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location. The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL 11

First responders lace up the skates for a good cause

FINDLAY, Ohio — Officers from the Toledo Police Department, and many other area departments, will play hockey for a good cause at the Cube Ice Arena in Findlay. All money raised from the game will go back to the family of Officer Dominic Francis. This is the Hockey Helping...
FINDLAY, OH
WDTN

Mom Shop Hop in Downtown Tipp City

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Kim from The Downtown Tipp City Partnership and Tanya from Living Simply Soap. They fill us in on all of the details on the Mom Shop Hop. “Downtown merchants will host their first Mom Shop Hop on May 7th from 10am-4pm.”
TIPP CITY, OH
Lima News

New department store coming to Lima

LIMA — Lima is set to become the newest location for Morgantown, WV-based discount department store Gabe’s, according to the store’s website. The store features clothing and home decor as well as pantry and cleaning items. The store will be located at Eastgate Plaza, 2100 Harding Highway....
LIMA, OH
Lima News

80 vendors expected at Spring Vendors Market

WAPAKONETA — The Spring Vendors Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta. Shop three barns with more than 80 vendors, enjoy live music, food trucks and drinks. The cost is $5 at the door.
WAPAKONETA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Tipp City set to host ‘Mom Shop Hop’ today

TIPP CITY — The Downtown Tipp City Partnership and the downtown merchants are set to host their first “Mom Shop Hop” starting today. The event is dedicated to the hard-working women in our lives. >>Mother’s Day 2022: 10 brunch deals to treat Mom. Participants are invited...
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

Derby Day: Wiener dogs race in the Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Can’t make the Kentucky Derby on Saturday? Check out this local race with man’s best friend: Wiener dogs. On Saturday, May 7, The Oregon District is hosting its fourth annual Running of the Wieners. This event will occur across the Oregon Historic District and, according to the event page, it only […]
DAYTON, OH

