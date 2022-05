HUMBLE, Texas - The McNeese Cowgirl track and field team racked up six medals in four scoring events on the first day of the 2022 Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships here Friday, ending the day in first place in the team standings with 60 points, the most ever for the Cowgirls on the first day of competition since the new format was put into play several years ago.

