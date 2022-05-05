Crumbl Cookies Stops by Living Dayton!

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of May 4, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.73%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. According to the National Association of Realtors, the national median home price is $375,300—up from just over $356,000 this time last year.

DAYTON, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO