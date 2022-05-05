Indianapolis man going to prison, pleaded guilty to giving girl cash for photos

Rapper 42 Dugg has been arrested by federal agents after he failed to surrender to authorities to serve his six-month prison sentence. As the Detroit News reports, the 27-year-old rapper failed to report to a federal prison camp last month in West Virginia to serve his sentence for illegally possessing a firearm. Since he never turned himself in for the charge, which is connected to an incident in which he allegedly fired a weapon inside a gun range in Atlanta, he is now facing an absconding charge and could face up to five years behind bars.

