Hammond, LA

Southeastern University police investigate abduction on campus

By Kylee Bond, Anna McAllister
 2 days ago

HAMMOND, La. ( WGNO ) — One person is behind bars after detectives say an abduction and sexual assault occurred on the campus of Southeastern University Thursday morning.

UPDATE: Jackson man arrested in connection to Southeastern University abduction

Just before 11 a.m., SUPD received a report of the incident from the area of North Oak Street and West Dakota Street. It was learned that the crimes had happened around 8 o’clock earlier that morning.

The victim told police the suspect produced a firearm during the incident. Police told WGNO the victim is a student at the university.

Around 2:45 Thursday, campus police announced a person had been arrested in connection to the incident, however, their identity has not yet been released.

NOPD: Mother charged with murder after toddler dies of severe injuries

Police had been searching for a suspect and their vehicle throughout the day after a surveillance photo revealed what appeared to be a white, early 2000s model SUV.

Police were able to locate the suspect with license plate recognition. Police learned through the investigation that the car belonged to a man from Mississippi.

“We got a car from a community member saying the vehicle is parked at an apartment complex,” said Southeastern Louisiana University Police Chief Michael Beckner.

Police said the suspect demanded the victim’s phone number during the incident so they texted the suspect to surrender.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect within hours of the incident, however, students say they are going to be more aware while on campus.

“We live 300 feet from where it happened, so knowing that it could have happened to any of my roommates it hits close to home,” said a Southeastern University student.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact the Southeastern University Police Department at 985-549-2222.

