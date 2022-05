The Phillies wasted a brilliant start from Aaron Nola who went 7 innings of 1-run ball with 7 strikeouts on Thursday against the Mets. Even reliever Jeurys Familia pitched a clean eighth inning. Philadelphia entered the 9th with a safe 7-1 lead… that turned out to not be as safe as originally thought. James Norwood and Corey Knebel combined for a 9th inning 7-run explosion that saw the Mets comeback and ultimately win 8-7. And Phillies media/fans placed most of the blame on manager Joe Girardi following the embarrassing defeat.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO