Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with El Meson!

Unlike in May 2021, when restaurants were operating at 25-percent indoor capacity, this year’s observance of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla can be celebrated both indoor and outdoors without a limit on party size. Businesses across the District wasted no time announcing drink and food specials for Cinco de Mayo, which falls on a Thursday in 2022. Some food and drink deals are only available for Thursday, May 5, but plan for margaritas to flow all weekend long. Meanwhile, Plnt Burger celebrates the holiday with discounts on its fiery new Baja burger and spicy lil’ dippers.
