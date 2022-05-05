Eve Jobs Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her First Met Gala

Click here to read the full article.

Making her Met Gala debut on Monday night was budding fashion starlet Eve Jobs, a model, equestrian and the daughter of Steve Jobs.

The DNA model, 23, takes WWD behind the scenes of the calm before the storm of her big night, dressed in Louis Vuitton .

