$44 Million Affordable Housing Development at Former Irondequoit Mall Complete

Incredible Craftmanship Inside This $4.25 Million Home on Arcady Bay in the Adirondacks. This four and a quarter-million-dollar estate has one hundred sixty feet of lake frontage and sits on Arcady Bay. There are five bedrooms with rustic and state-of-the-art amenities. The woodworking and craftsmanship throughout are gorgeous. Check out the boat dock and the spacious, lush landscaping. There is also a private beach, tennis, racquetball, basketball, and shuffleboard courts as part of the Arcady Bay Estates.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO