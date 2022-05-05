No felony charges stemming from attack of Dave Chappelle on stage

Dave Chappelle is not allowing the man who violently attacked him at his stand-up show “overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” the comedian said via his rep on Wednesday. “The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” his publicist, Carla Sims, began in a lengthy statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The rep then noted what the night represented for the comedian. “Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl,” she...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO