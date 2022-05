An overdose spike alert has been issued by the Oneida County Overdose Response Team due to a cluster of four, non-fatal drug overdoses in Rome, Utica and Blossvale on Tuesday. Task Force officials said three of the overdoses involved heroin and one involved methamphetamine that was possibly laced with fentanyl. Narcan was used to revive the victims in all four cases, officials stated. Two of the overdoses required two doses of Narcan, while one of the overdoses required four doses.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO