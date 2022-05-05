Browns rookies’ potential analyzed by Casey Kinnamon, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

Where will Baker Mayfield play in 2022? That question may take some time to answer, at least according to one team. CBS Sports HQ’s Josina Anderson spoke to someone from a team that’s “expressed interest” in Mayfield but was not willing to meet the asking price of the Cleveland Browns. Given that the Browns gave up a big haul for Deshaun Watson, don’t want to pay Mayfield, and that the quarterback has made it clear that he wants to be moved, the Browns aren’t negotiating from a point of strength. Teams are willing to wait until he’s cut, “not wanting to do the Browns any favors.”

MAYFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO