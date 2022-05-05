Epic Celebration Marks Official Opening of PXG’s New Store in King of Prussia

Image via PXG Facebook.

PXG threw a knockout grand opening party on April 30 with an impressive list of attendees for its new PXG Philadelphia store in King of Prussia, reports the Golf Wire.

Many local notables and athletes, including Darius Slay and Lane Johnson, joined Bob Parsons, PXG Founder and CEO, and Renee Parsons, President and Executive Creative Director of Apparel, for a celebration of the company’s latest location.

Making the decision to open a store in the region was not hard for the pair, as Philadelphia boasts 92 golf courses within a 20-mile radius.

The store is located at 555 S Henderson Road in King of Prussia.

This state-of-the-art, 7,797-square-foot facility offers an amazing shopping experience for golfers and non-golfers. It features a large retail showroom displaying PXG’s latest apparel, accessories and bags, along with golf club fitting bays that are powered by TrackMan technology. There is also a dedicated putter fitting studio and practice putting green.

During the opening party, guests walked the black carpet with a PXG canvas painted by Vizie, the renowned graffiti artist, enjoyed Geno’s Philly cheesesteaks, and drank signature cocktails. Philadelphia’s Quaker City String Band provided music for the formal ribbon cutting, while DJ Kristaval ensured the atmosphere stayed high throughout the event.