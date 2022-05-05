ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Epic Celebration Marks Official Opening of PXG’s New Store in King of Prussia

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onDy9_0fUBXUMg00
Image via PXG Facebook.

PXG threw a knockout grand opening party on April 30 with an impressive list of attendees for its new PXG Philadelphia store in King of Prussia, reports the Golf Wire.

Many local notables and athletes, including Darius Slay and Lane Johnson, joined Bob Parsons, PXG Founder and CEO, and Renee Parsons, President and Executive Creative Director of Apparel, for a celebration of the company’s latest location.

Making the decision to open a store in the region was not hard for the pair, as Philadelphia boasts 92 golf courses within a 20-mile radius.

The store is located at 555 S Henderson Road in King of Prussia.

This state-of-the-art, 7,797-square-foot facility offers an amazing shopping experience for golfers and non-golfers. It features a large retail showroom displaying PXG’s latest apparel, accessories and bags, along with golf club fitting bays that are powered by TrackMan technology. There is also a dedicated putter fitting studio and practice putting green.

During the opening party, guests walked the black carpet with a PXG canvas painted by Vizie, the renowned graffiti artist, enjoyed Geno’s Philly cheesesteaks, and drank signature cocktails. Philadelphia’s Quaker City String Band provided music for the formal ribbon cutting, while DJ Kristaval ensured the atmosphere stayed high throughout the event.

Read more about PXG in King of Prussia at the Golf Wire.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with New Elkins Park Restaurant

Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park.Images via Alejandro A. Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
ELKINS PARK, PA
MONTCO.Today

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on the Main Line in Montco

Is it time for tacos and tequila? Samantha Geiger lines up the top Cinco de Mayo spots in Montco for Main Line Today. On May 5, many people will find themselves out and about for Cinco de Mayo, and here’s some of the best places on the Main Line that are serving up amazing margaritas, speciality tacos, burritos, and quesadillas with fresh, season flavors.
ARDMORE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King Of Prussia, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
King Of Prussia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy