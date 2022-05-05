ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo, TX

CBP finds 16,000 rounds of ammo hidden in truck

By Steven Masso
 2 days ago

HIDALGO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge seized 16,000 rounds of ammunition found in a truck.

On May 3, officers conducting outbound operations at the bridge referred a white Chevrolet pickup truck for an inspection. The truck was driving southbound into Mexico, according to a press release by CBP.

The inspection included the use of non-intrusive inspection equipment.

After a physical inspection, officers discovered 13,000 rounds of 7.62×39 rifle ammunition and an additional 3,000 rounds of .38 pistol ammunition.

“Our CBP officers prevented this ammunition from landing in the streets of Mexico, helping to save countless lives thanks to their diligent inspection work,” said Pork Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, in the release.

The ammunition and vehicle were seized, and the case remains under investigation.

