ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Jeff Gordon, Kyle Larson honor nation’s war dead, place wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPAqO_0fUBWemL00

Nascar stars Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson took a moment from the preparations for the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 race to pay tribute to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Gordon and Larson paid a visit to Arlington National Cemetery and placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

They were accompanied by Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith, Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter and Rep. Richard Hudson (R. - N.C.), who represents the district that contains both Charlotte Motor Speedway and Fort Bragg.

Larson is the reigning champion of the Coca-Cola 600 and one of the honors of winning that race is to visit the cemetery where the remains of 400,000 individuals, including men and women who served the U.S. in every conflict starting with the American Revolution, are interred.

“I’ve never been here before. Seeing the ceremony for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was truly special – a huge honor. There is so much prestige with the 600. Then having a tradition like this just adds on to that,” Larson said.

Charlotte Motor Speedway pays tribute to the nation’s military dead during a pre-race show at the Coca-Cola 600. The ceremony includes representatives from each branch of the military.

“The whole program for Mission 600 is really an opportunity to celebrate our troops, to celebrate every part of the Armed Forces and to take a special moment to celebrate those who made the ultimate sacrifice. With NASCAR’s entire NASCAR Salutes program, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway serve as the crowning moment to celebrate NASCAR Nation’s love of our military. All the work that goes into it, the coordination with the Pentagon, with Fort Bragg, with all the different groups that come in to help us, it’s such a special thing for us,” Smith said.

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for May 29.

The weekend will feature a pre-race concert from Lynyrd Skynyrd, a military salute and demonstrations from Fort Bragg and performances by the 82nd Airborne Chorus.

Qualifying races take place May 28.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Austin Dillion, Tyler Reddick Train Alongside Paratroopers at Fort Bragg During Mission 600 Visit

As part of a month-long prelude to the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway continued its Mission 600 campaign Thursday with a visit to the 82nd Airborne’s U.S. Army Advanced Airborne School at Fort Bragg, with Coca-Cola Racing Family driver Austin Dillon and his Richard Childress Racing teammate Tyler Reddick.
FORT BRAGG, NC
FOX Sports

Kenseth, Shelmerdine, McGriff enjoy NASCAR Hall of Fame honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Kenseth had already won a Cup Series championship when the NASCAR Hall of Fame opened its doors for the first time in 2010. Decades prior, Kirk Shelmerdine had won four Cup titles as crew chief for Dale Earnhardt. Sixty years prior, Hershel McGriff had started in the first Southern 500.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Triple threat: Hall of Famer Martin honored at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Hall of Famer Mark Martin will be a major presence at Darlington Raceway this weekend, just like he usually was throughout his stellar NASCAR career. Martin will have three car paint schemes in his honor during Darlington’s throwback weekend, which year celebrates NASCAR’s past. Cup drivers Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman […]
DARLINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Bragg, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
Government
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
62K+
Followers
107K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy