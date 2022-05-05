ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TX

Gang Member from Johnson County Named May’s Featured Fugitive

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitive David Daniel Boone, 47, has been named May’s Featured Fugitive. The reward is increased this month to $8,500 if information leading to his arrest is received from tips. Boone, of Cleburne, is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of...

Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
92.9 NIN

An Enraged Customer Assaults An Employee At A North Texas Restaurant

Police are looking for a North Texas man who was caught on video assaulting the waitstaff at an Arlington restaurant. KXAS is reporting that on Thursday April 7th, a customer assaulted the staff at the Crab Station, which is a seafood restaurant located on the 1100 block of East Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. On Monday law enforcement released the surveillance video of the altercation between the customer, and the restaurant’s staff. While the video doesn’t have any audio, witnesses have told investigators that the customer was very upset with his order, and voiced his displeasure with the employees.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Off-duty officer didn't know man he exchanged gunfire with at Plano 7-Eleven

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department has released more information about an officer involved shooting at a 7-Eleven on May 4.It happened at the convenience store in the 3600 block of 14th Street. Police said and an off-duty officer, following an annual training class, stopped at the store where he had a verbal altercation with a man inside, later identified as Steven Ray Jordan, 33. Jordan then exited store, went to his car and allegedly retrieved a handgun. The officer, upon exiting the store, saw that Jordan had a gun. Police said both men then exchanged gunfire.Arriving officers recognized the off-duty officer, who then secured his gun. They arrested Jordan.Another man was detained as a person of interest during the initial investigation. But he was later released and continues to be a witness to this incident.The off-duty officer was placed on administrative leave per policy. There are no indications that the off-duty officer and the man who was arrested have had any previous interactions, police said. Police said Jordan was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.He's currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center in McKinney.
PLANO, TX
