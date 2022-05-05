ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Impact Announces Matches For “May Day” TV Taping

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact’s May Day TV tapings will take place this Sunday 5/8 from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport KY....

www.pwmania.com

411mania.com

Jesse Ventura Returning To Wrestling Tomorrow At 80s Wrestling Con

The 80s Wrestling Con happens tomorrow in New Jersey and will feature a rare wrestling appearance from Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. The following press release was sent out today:. JESSE “THE BODY” VENTURA RETURNS TO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING TOMORROW AT 80’S WRESTLING CON. 80s Wrestling Con...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Believes AEW Should Sign Released WWE Star

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes former NXT Superstar Dakota Kai would be a great asset to AEW. Speaking on a recent episode of SportsKeeda’s The Bro Show, DDP stated how AEW President Tony Khan should sign Kai once she becomes a free agent. “I was surprised...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – WrestleMania Backlash Go-Home Show, Tables Match, Gunther, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. – The WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at the I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair from last week. We’re now live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The Long Island crowd pops as they hype tonight’s go-home line-up.
UNIONDALE, NY
PWMania

AEW Makes Change To Visual Presentation Of Dynamite

As seen during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, a change was made to the show’s visual presentation. In recent months, AEW was using a blue lighting effect on the crowd but this week the lighting was brightened to make the fans more visible on television. On April...
TV & VIDEOS
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Impressed With Released Superstar

You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and this week fans saw the debut of W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE. Morrissey competed in a singles match on Wednesday night as he turned out to be the mystery opponent MJF set up for Wardlow.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 5/4

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 833,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.55% from last week’s episode, which drew 921,000 viewers. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 3.03% from last week’s...
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

What’s The AEW Reality?

When Cody Rhodes left AEW a few months ago and went on to return to WWE at Wrestlemania in a stellar match with Seth Rollins, it put a brand new coat of paint on the American Nightmare after the core All Elite audience began to reject him after it seemed that being a TV star became more important than being a pro wrestler. Granted, Cody quite literally lit himself on fire for the AEW audience, and it goes without saying that the launch of the company as a whole wouldn’t have been possible without Rhodes’ role as the “leader of the revolution” of the promotion at its start. Still, the narrative among the diehard fan base was that Cody’s propriety wasn’t the revolution any longer, but rather to establish himself and Brandi as television stars.
WWE
PWMania

Bret Hart Addresses Rumors Of A Possible AEW Return

Bret Hart was asked about the rumors of him possibly making a return to AEW television, During an interview with Lucha Libre Online. Here is what Hart had to say:. “Well, I’m happy [happily] retired. I’m a home guy now and there’s not a lot I can do in wrestling. People say, ‘What are you going to do? What would you do in AEW,’ and it’s like what would I do? Referee? Manage? Be a chairman? It’s like I don’t want to be remembered that way. I want to be remembered as a wrestler.”
WWE
PWMania

LVAC Bash at the Brewery Results Report and Photos (6/5/22)

LVAC presented Bash at the Brewery from the Weyerbacher Brewing Company in Easton, PA on Friday May 6, 2022. The show featured the final match for Avery Good, formerly known as Dasher Hatfield. The brewery was packed to capacity and some people in attendance included Cary Silkin and members of the Tornado Tag podcast. Below are the results:
EASTON, PA
PWMania

Vince Russo Says He Was Recently In Contact With Vince McMahon, Shoots On WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about recently being in contact with Vince McMahon, during the Pounding The Meat podcast:. “A couple of months ago. I was offering my help as a consultant. I didn’t want to be hired, I’m never gonna work in that environment again but I was like ‘bro your show freaking sucks.’ Seriously, are you watching? It was that conversation all over again. How that ended was Vince wanted me to watch Raw for a couple of weeks and give my feedback. I’m like bro I’ll be happy to do that, I ain’t doing that for free. Your product sucks bro, I’m willing to help you. I’m not gonna jump through hoops to help you. If you wanna pay me to critique the show for the next couple of months, I’ll be happy to do that. But I certainly was not gonna do that for free because the product is horrible. I was just looking to help the guy because the product is horrible!”
WWE
Fightful

Four More Matches Announced For 5/14 NJPW Capital Collision

The card for NJPW Capital Collision is now complete. NJPW has announced four more matches to round out the card for the May 14 show in Washington, DC. First, The United Empire will take on TMDK. Great-O-Khan is set to battle Chase Owens. Karl Fredericks and Ren Narita will face off. And finally, a 10-Man Tag Team Match has been booked that will see Team Filthy go up against Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Yuya Uemura, and Tanga Loa.
WASHINGTON STATE
PWMania

Maria Kanellis Shares Goals For Her Wrestling Promotion

Maria Kanellis recently made an appearance on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, she talked about BrandArmy and promoting her Women’s Wrestling Army shows. “So, Bobby Cruise and myself, we worked with the Ring of Honor women’s division all...
WWE
PWMania

News On The 2022 WWE Draft Date

A recent report from Ringside News notes that the WWE Draft is now on the internal calendar for September. The dates for the 2021 Draft were changed a few times and that could end up happening again this year. A new report from The Wrestling Observer notes that there’s also talk of holding the WWE Draft in August this year, right after SummerSlam on July 30.
WWE
PWMania

How Much Money Bray Wyatt Was Making Towards The End Of His WWE Run

Several wrestling promotions have reportedly shown interest in using Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) but money has been an issue, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. Meltzer noted that at the time Wyatt left WWE, “he was believed to be the third or fourth highest paid performer on the roster with a contract in the $4 million per year range at the time he was cut and was a major merchandise draw.” Rotunda recently worked on a movie project but hasn’t wrestled since leaving WWE.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Original Plans For Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell Storyline

Former WWE NXT Superstar Persia Pirotta (Steph De Lander) recently spoke to Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and revealed what was planned for she and Indi Hartwell on the NXT 2.0 brand. Before Hartwell left Australia for WWE a few years back, Melbourne Championship Wrestling did an angle where...
WWE
ComicBook

CM Punk Responds to Hangman Page's Threats From AEW Dynamite

CM Punk was absent from this week's AEW Dynamite but wound up being the focus of Hangman Page's latest promo ahead of their AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing. Page leaned more towards the heel side as he addressed the crowd, saying that he's not going to talk about respecting Punk or that they'd have some sort of tribute match to Bret Hart (something Punk and Dax Harwood have both done in recent weeks). Instead, he promised to "destroy" the former WWE Champion.
WWE
PWMania

Malcolm Bivens Sets The Record Straight About The End Of His WWE Run

During his Malcolm Live At The Stand show, former WWE personality Malcolm Bivens addressed the end of his run with the company and brought up a report about Omos:. “A lot of people want to know, ‘Malcolm, what happened?’ You know what they say, there are three sides to a story. Your side, the truth, and their side. So I gotta be real, I have to…I hate to say I have to control my narrative….Here’s the truth, there are a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation. Was I offered a contract in February? Yes. Did I say no to said contract? Yes. Was I offered to be with Omos? No. No one said a word to me about managing Omos. Was I told about the main roster? Yes. And people, they think I’m crazy, ‘Malcolm, you threw away millions, potentially, you walked away.’ Yeah. I did because I didn’t want to do it anymore. Unfortunately, I wasn’t happy. At Stand & Deliver, I had a conversation with the head writer and I told him so. Two weeks ago, I said the same thing, I told him, ‘I don’t think this was for me.’ That’s okay. Your happiness is not dictated by what people say you should do, happiness is dictated by what you think you should do. There’s a difference right?”
WWE

