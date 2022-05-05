Severe Weather Statement issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of these dangerous Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Highlands LONG DURATION RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AS WELL AS THE SANDIA, MANZANO, AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS THROUGH 9 PM MDT MONDAY DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS, SEVERAL HOURS OF SINGLE DIGIT HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AS WELL AS AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER AREAS FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY AND AGAIN FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM ON MONDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .An exceptionally dangerous and likely historic stretch of critical to extreme fire weather conditions will persist through the middle portion of next week. Widespread strong west-southwest 20 foot winds coupled with above normal warmth, several hours of single digit RH and an unstable air mass is expected through Monday. There is very high confidence in the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth and spread due to these environmental conditions. In fact, given the severity of the weather pattern, critical fire weather conditions will be a concern through Monday evening with little or no break due to poor overnight humidity recoveries and persistent strong winds. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT MONDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands through 9 PM MDT Monday. The most critical fire weather conditions will be during the afternoon and early evening hours. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with potential gusts of 50 to 60 mph through tonight. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 4 to 15 percent each day with long duration single digit humidity. In addition, rather poor overnight recoveries can be expected across the region. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread very rapidly and will be incredibly difficult to control. In addition, long range spotting and extreme fire behavior is likely. Outdoor burning should not be done.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO