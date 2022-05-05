ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bell by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Tornado Watch issued across entire region

(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Source

WEATHER- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 183 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 235 PM CDT THU MAY 5 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-005-017-021-037-039-043-055-077-081-083-085-099-101-103- 111-113-117-119-125-135-147-149-159-161-165-169-181-187-189- 060200- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0183.220505T1935Z-220506T0200Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Bell County, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Watch#Heavy Rain#Central Texas#Bell
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY AND POSSIBLY INTO MONDAY.. Even though relative humidity is expected to rise over the next couple days, increasing southeast winds will keep fire danger elevated across the region. Southeast winds are expected to gust to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon, and could get as high as 35 to 45 mph on Monday afternoon. The lack of recent rainfall has caused grasses and other fine fuels to become tinder dry, leading to an increased threat of wildfires. If you are planning to be outdoors today or Monday, please use caution with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Debris burning; the leading cause of wildfires in Wisconsin, should not be attempted today or Monday. Burning restrictions will likely be in effect for much of central and northern Wisconsin. Be sure to check with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for more information.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 06:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 1100 AM EDT. Target Area: Lorain The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Black River At Elyria affecting Lorain County. For the Black River...including Elyria...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Elyria. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding along the East Branch of the Black River on Foster Road in Penfield Township. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM EDT Sunday was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 03/23/1955. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northern Gila County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Up to 8 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior County. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Casitas WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lake Casitas. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Marshall, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Marshall; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds and blowing dust include Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to between 40 and 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the Pacific Coast Highway and Highway 101. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys; Lower Yukon Valley; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kuskokwim Valley; Yukon Delta Wintery Weather Expected Through Monday A strong front continues to move over the West Coast and will push into the Western Interior this afternoon with accumulating snowfall, and south to southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph along the coast and up to 30 mph inland. Snow will taper off across the area on Monday. In general, low elevations can expect up to 1-3 inches of snow, with up to 3-5 inches possible over the higher terrain. For the latest forecast, go to www.weather.gov/afg
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chester; Decatur; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; McNairy; Tipton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of these dangerous Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Highlands LONG DURATION RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AS WELL AS THE SANDIA, MANZANO, AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS THROUGH 9 PM MDT MONDAY DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS, SEVERAL HOURS OF SINGLE DIGIT HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AS WELL AS AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER AREAS FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY AND AGAIN FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM ON MONDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .An exceptionally dangerous and likely historic stretch of critical to extreme fire weather conditions will persist through the middle portion of next week. Widespread strong west-southwest 20 foot winds coupled with above normal warmth, several hours of single digit RH and an unstable air mass is expected through Monday. There is very high confidence in the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth and spread due to these environmental conditions. In fact, given the severity of the weather pattern, critical fire weather conditions will be a concern through Monday evening with little or no break due to poor overnight humidity recoveries and persistent strong winds. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT MONDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands through 9 PM MDT Monday. The most critical fire weather conditions will be during the afternoon and early evening hours. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with potential gusts of 50 to 60 mph through tonight. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 4 to 15 percent each day with long duration single digit humidity. In addition, rather poor overnight recoveries can be expected across the region. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread very rapidly and will be incredibly difficult to control. In addition, long range spotting and extreme fire behavior is likely. Outdoor burning should not be done.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy