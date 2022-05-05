ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behold GoldenEye 007 with four screens — dream come true or travesty?

By Sean Hollister
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends, the moment has arrived: the most influential first-person shooter in gaming history* has transcended the limitations of a single screen. Yes, GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo 64 can now be played without screen cheating because a British museum rigged up $10,000 worth of hardware to give each player their very...

