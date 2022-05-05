David Lyn Brackeen || Obituary

– The Reading family and friends have lost a loving and extremely talented speech pathologist, who had a big heart and a contagious laugh. She also had a passion for pulling people together either to help someone solve a problem, or to gather friends and family for spirited conversations, good food, and, of course, the famous Paso Robles wines! …. always accompanied by her beloved side-kick (Dachshund) Molly.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO