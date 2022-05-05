ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastvale, CA

'The Power of Mom': Eastvale Councilmember Jocelyn Yow

By Ryann Blackshere Vargas
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Mother’s Day, Spectrum News 1 looks at the power of mothers who serve our...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Eastvale, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
People

Christina Hall Claims Ant Anstead Uses Son Hudson, 2, to 'Promote His Business on Social Media'

Christina Hall is calling out Ant Anstead for discrepancies in his custody filing on Thursday. In a response filing from Hall, 38, and her legal team, obtained by PEOPLE, she alleges that Anstead, 43, uses their 2-year-old son Hudson to "promote his business on social media" despite Anstead requesting in his custody filing that their son not appear in any paid media campaigns.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mom#Spectrum News 1#Socal
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
People

Christina Hall's Husband Speaks Out After Ant Anstead Files for Full Custody: 'I Will Protect Her'

Christina Hall's husband Josh is speaking out after her ex-husband Ant Anstead sought full legal and physical custody of their only child together. One day after Anstead filed court documents in Orange County, California, Josh posted a lengthy caption on Instagram, alluding to the brewing custody battle over Hall and Anstead's 2-year-old son Hudson London.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy