Meatball Mafia expanding to Dublin with new bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — The most important community to the owners of Meatball Mafia isn’t Hilliard, where they have a restaurant, or Dublin, where they’re opening a new one.

It’s their native Youngstown.

“About 30% of our customers are from Youngstown,” Robert DelliQuadri said. “They’ve kept us in business and I can’t tell them ‘thank you’ enough.”

DelliQuadri and his brother Vinny launched their Meatball Mafia food truck in 2016, offering Italian fare inspired by their youth in Youngstown. That led to a space inside Hilliard’s Center Street Market in 2020.

Next up is a new bar and restaurant – Missing Jimmy’s – at 55 S. High St. in Historic Dublin that they hope will continue to attract fellow Steel Valley natives as well as residents from Hilliard, Dublin and Powell who’ve enjoyed their food in the past few years.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.