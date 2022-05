Today – May 5 – is Cinco de Mayo. And while the day in the U.S. has become a time to enjoy Mexico food and maybe a margarita or two, it officially commemorates the day in 1862 when the Mexican army, under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza, conquered the French forces of Napoleon III at the Battle of Puebla. Seen as a symbol of the country’s spirit and perseverance, the victory provided a significant morale boost to the Mexican people.

