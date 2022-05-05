Little Rock police make arrest in Springer Blvd shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they have made an arrest in an April shooting on Springer Blvd.
Police said they arrested 19-year-old Cyrus Walker Thursday in connection to the shooting that left 26-year-old Dolan Goff dead.
According to the police department, Goff was found shot in a red Dodge Ram in the 2800 block of Springer Blvd. on April 7.1 Injured in Little Rock Shooting
Goff was taken to a local hospital after her was found but died days later from his injuries, according to police.Victim dies after Thursday night Little Rock shooting on Springer Blvd
Police said Walker is being held on a $1 million bond and is facing charges of first-degree murder.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.
Comments / 4