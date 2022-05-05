ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock police make arrest in Springer Blvd shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they have made an arrest in an April shooting on Springer Blvd.

Police said they arrested 19-year-old Cyrus Walker Thursday in connection to the shooting that left 26-year-old Dolan Goff dead.

According to the police department, Goff was found shot in a red Dodge Ram in the 2800 block of Springer Blvd. on April 7.

Goff was taken to a local hospital after her was found but died days later from his injuries, according to police.

Police said Walker is being held on a $1 million bond and is facing charges of first-degree murder.

