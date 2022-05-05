ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Upstate men arrested on multiple charges in connection to child sex crimes

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJgoh_0fUBRflh00

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Pickens County men were arrested on multiple charges in connection to child sex crimes.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Henry Ervil Swinney, III, 53, of Clemson, and Carson Alexander Radlein, 22, of Central, were arrested on 11 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

The AG’s Office said the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests in these unrelated cases.

Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to both Swinney and Radlein, officials said. They said Swinney distributed child sexual abuse material and Radlein was in possession of multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

According to the AG’s Office, Swinney was arrested on April 23 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree. This is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Public records show that Henry Ervil Swinney, III, is Clemson football’s Head Coach Dabo Swinney’s brother.

Radlein was arrested on April 29 and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, the Attorney General’s Office said. This is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Both of these cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

SLED: CA man faces multiple charges following 2017 murder

CALHOUN FALLS, S.C. (WSPA) – A California man is facing multiple charges following a 2017 murder, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED said Kentavious Tyrek Harris, 28, was charged with murder, burglary 1st degree, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Around November 26, 2017, Harris and co-conspirators […]
CALHOUN FALLS, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pickens County, SC
City
Clemson, SC
Pickens County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WSPA 7News

Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found

Authorities in Tennessee say they have located an abandoned vehicle used by a man wanted in Alabama for murder and the jail official who disappeared with him. Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said via Twitter on Friday that a vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White was found in […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sex Crimes#Child Exploitation#Violent Crime#Iii#Ag#Icac#Task Force#Cybertipline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

NC man arrested in deaths of family members

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — Police said a North Carolina man has been arrested in the slayings of two family members. News outlets reported Kinston police apprehended 34-year-old Lawrence Cox Jr. in Goldsboro on Thursday night. Cox is charged with murder in the deaths of 78-year-old Ruby Cox and 57-year-old Johnny Rouse. Police did not know […]
KINSTON, NC
The Independent

Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer

The U.S. Marshals Service said Sunday that it is offering up to $10,000 for information about an escaped inmate and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer who disappeared Friday after the two left a jail in north Alabama.Casey Cole White, 38, had been jailed on a capital murder charge in the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) west of Huntsville. The inmate and assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday morning to go to a nearby courthouse, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy