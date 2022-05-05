ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

‘Art in the Park’ Craft Sale

By Editorial Team
midislandtimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Oyster Bay will be holding a new “Art in the Park” Craft Sale on Saturday, May 21st at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park & Beach in Oyster Bay. At the event, local artists and artisans will sell hand-crafted goods, ceramics, watercolors, and...

www.midislandtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Long Island Tulip Festival in full bloom

MANORVILLE, N.Y. -- The Long Island Tulip Festival, an incredible show of spring color, is in full bloom,It's not exactly Holland, but the soil is a close match, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday.April showers brought a rainbow of May flowers: ribbons of bright tulips right off the Long Island Expressway in Manorville."People come in here and their breath gets taken away," said Brittney Weiss of Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden. "Nothing compares to the beauty of all the colors you see."The family behind the Waterdrinker Farm decided to bring a little bit of Holland to Long Island, doubling down on...
MANORVILLE, NY
Majic 93.3

Guided Living History Tour at Sacred Heart Cemetery

The new season of Twilight Tours continues at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1301 Texas Boulevard, on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 7 p.m. Join the Texarkana Museums System for a guided living history tour of one of Texarkana’s oldest cemeteries. Costumed interpreters will bring Texarkana’s past to life. There are over 25 cemeteries located within the city limits of Texarkana with burials dating back to the 1874, Sacred Heart Cemetery is one of the most historic sites in the city.
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oyster Bay, NY
Government
City
Oyster Bay, NY
Thrillist

Thousands of Elephants Will Parachute Into Dumbo This Month

On May 21, the forecast predicted a heavy precipitation in Dumbo, Brooklyn—but instead of water, it will be raining elephants. This year, the famous Dumbo Drop and its affiliated block party is back in person, and it will entertain locals and tourists alike from 3–8pm. As part of a very entertaining contest—which is, in fact, a fundraiser for the neighborhood's schools—small toy elephants equipped with little parachutes will be dropped from the sky in a colorful race that will have everyone turn their nose to the sky.
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

Here's How to Visit NYC Museums for Free Every Month

This weekend, Bank of America is encouraging the appreciation of arts and culture in selected cities, and NYC is one of them. As part of its monthly Museums on Us initiative, Bank of America is granting free access to cultural attractions and museums across the country on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Documentary shines spotlight on Old City's First Friday

Old City will celebrate 30 years hosting First Fridays with a documentary about the monthly art outing. Driving the news: The first First Friday of the season kicks off tonight, featuring 20 galleries. Plus: Organizers will premiere the new 10-minute documentary "30 Years of First Friday," which explores the event's...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Citrus County Chronicle

Health Notes: Look into volunteering for hospice

On June 8 from 10-11 a.m., HPH Hospice in Lecanto invites the public to hear about a host of volunteer opportunities available. Come learn about the Chapters Health Valor Program for veterans and first responders which offers companionship, support and more. Light refreshments will be served. Have a certified therapy...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
riverheadlocal

East End Food Market begins spring/summer hours: open Wednesdays and Fridays 3-7 p.m.

The East End Food Market has opened its doors year-round. Starting this week through October, the market will be open Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m. Each week, East End Food Market will host over 30 local farms and food businesses, wine tastings from a rotating list of wineries, educational opportunities from area nonprofits, craft vendors, local art, and live music.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Queens Post

New Queer Lounge To Open in Astoria This Month

A new queer cocktail lounge that will host DJ nights and drag events is set to open on 30th Avenue later this month. The new establishment, called Kween, will open at 34-10 30th Ave. on May 16 in a space that was previously occupied by the Mexican restaurant Viva Viva.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy