‘Art in the Park’ Craft Sale

MANORVILLE, N.Y. -- The Long Island Tulip Festival, an incredible show of spring color, is in full bloom,It's not exactly Holland, but the soil is a close match, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday.April showers brought a rainbow of May flowers: ribbons of bright tulips right off the Long Island Expressway in Manorville."People come in here and their breath gets taken away," said Brittney Weiss of Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden. "Nothing compares to the beauty of all the colors you see."The family behind the Waterdrinker Farm decided to bring a little bit of Holland to Long Island, doubling down on...

MANORVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO