Los Angeles' city council is considering two motions that are part of an effort to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2035. The city's goal, adopted in September, was developed after a study by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that Los Angeles can achieve 100% renewable energy by 2045 or sooner if it rapidly deploys wind and solar power, electrical storage and other technologies. The study was touted as one of the largest of its kind conducted by the federal government.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO