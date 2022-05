Entering Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the Carolina Hurricanes trailing 2-0 Friday night at the TD Garden, it was a must-win for the Boston Bruins if they were going to extend the series beyond the two games in Boston. Coach Bruce Cassidy made some lineup changes ahead of the game in hopes of jump-starting his team that was badly outplayed in the first two games on the road.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO