Bethpage school budget information

School taxes will increase slightly if voters approve the budget proposed for next school year by the Sewanhaka Central High School District Board of Education. The proposed 2022-23 spending plan, totaling nearly $227.5 million, is more than $11 million, or 5.39 percent, larger than the current budget. The tax levy increase of 2.87 percent falls just below the district’s tax cap.
A major bureaucratic reshuffling is underway at the city Education Department that could significantly change the way 1,600 public schools are supervised and supported. At the center of schools Chancellor David Banks’s shakeup is a plan to rehire all 45 district superintendents — each of whom oversees a group of schools larger than most entire school systems across the country — and give the ...
On Monday, April 11 the Passport Acceptance Facility celebrated the execution of its 1,000th. passport application. Charles and Angela Fisher of Smithtown were the lucky patrons who made. this appointment to apply for a new passport. They received a travel gift basket as a token of. appreciation for utilizing the...
New York State is one of the best places in the country for people to raise a family. From amazing schools to plenty of outdoor spaces New York State offers some of the best towns and cities for parents and children to enjoy their lives. Niche.com recently put out their...
Several communities on the East End have been designated as “disadvantaged” and would be targeted in New York State’s effort to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, and invest in clean energy and energy efficiency, according to state draft criteria up for public review. The census-tract communities...
If they're hanging out on public property and they're littering on my property, that's something that makes me unhappy.”. Albert Morra, a longtime resident of Glen Cove, reminisced as he stood near East Island Bridge on Tuesday. He recalled how he used to carefully make his way down the rocks below to the shore, where he fished.
Residents and community leaders have continued to voice strong opposition to a proposed three-story storage facility that would be constructed behind Valley Caterers in Franklin Square, while a representative for the applicant is standing behind its construction. The Town of Hempstead Board of Zoning Appeals is set to hold a...
Comments / 0