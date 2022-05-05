Why Client Portals Suck And What To Do About It

There is a stereotype that lawyers are often aggressive professionals who will stop at nothing in order to obtain an advantage for a client. Some people might think that many attorneys do not extend courtesies and niceties in how they practice law so that they can be singularly focused on serving their client’s needs. Fortunately, many lawyers are not as mean as lawyers are stereotypically portrayed, but some attorneys go over the top in inflicting pain and stress on their adversaries. Often, lawyers seemingly have no purpose other than to obtain personal gratification at causing irritation to others since clients can frequently best be served if counsel have a solid working relationship with their counterparts. Although such sadistic lawyers are common in legal practice, clients and colleagues alike should curb the antics of lawyers who seem to have no other purpose than to infuriate and inflict pain on adversaries and third parties.

