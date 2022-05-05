ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Client Portals Suck And What To Do About It

By LUPL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you ever hear the story of the client who was pitched eight law firm portals in a day?. It’s a true story. At the client’s Law Firm Innovation Day, eight firms stood up and pitched a portal. But portals have been around since the 90s. Are...

Lawyers Can Be Sadistic Sometimes, Often To A Client's Detriment

There is a stereotype that lawyers are often aggressive professionals who will stop at nothing in order to obtain an advantage for a client. Some people might think that many attorneys do not extend courtesies and niceties in how they practice law so that they can be singularly focused on serving their client’s needs. Fortunately, many lawyers are not as mean as lawyers are stereotypically portrayed, but some attorneys go over the top in inflicting pain and stress on their adversaries. Often, lawyers seemingly have no purpose other than to obtain personal gratification at causing irritation to others since clients can frequently best be served if counsel have a solid working relationship with their counterparts. Although such sadistic lawyers are common in legal practice, clients and colleagues alike should curb the antics of lawyers who seem to have no other purpose than to infuriate and inflict pain on adversaries and third parties.
First Impressions Matter

Have you ever had a bad experience with an apathetic waiter or a horrible administrative assistant? When I have encountered people in these circumstances, it negatively affects my first impression of the establishment I chose to patronize. Similarly, it’s scary how much power to build or break your business is held by employees who answer phones and respond to inquiries.
Firm's Collage Of New Partners Highlights Law's Enduring Diversity Problem

Before we go much further, let’s be clear that while this is an article about Biglaw diversity, it’s much more about Biglaw’s self-awareness. Because diversity shortcomings plague Biglaw generally and efforts to encourage genuine change tend to lose their fizzle quickly. Law firms promote partnership classes every...
