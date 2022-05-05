University of Scranton investigates catalytic converter theft
SCRANTON , LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police at the University of Scranton are asking for help in the investigation of a catalytic converter theft.
According to Scranton Police Department, on April 27 a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle near the University of Scranton.Scranton man sentenced to five years in prison for drug trafficking
Investigators provided a picture of a vehicle they believe to be involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the University of Scranton Police at 570-941-7888.
