University of Scranton investigates catalytic converter theft

SCRANTON , LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police at the University of Scranton are asking for help in the investigation of a catalytic converter theft.

According to Scranton Police Department, on April 27 a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle near the University of Scranton.

Investigators provided a picture of a vehicle they believe to be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University of Scranton Police at 570-941-7888.

