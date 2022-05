The Capitals entered Game 2 of their series with the Florida Panthers looking to carry over their success from the playoff opener after jumping to a 1-0 series lead. Vitek Vanecek was a big reason why Washington was able to pull off the upset in Game 1, stopping 30 of 32 shots in a sturdy performance that earned him another start. Sergei Bobrovsky played well in his own right, but the Capitals’ forwards made just enough plays to bury a few goals and steal the win on the road.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO