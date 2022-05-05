Heat's Kyle Lowry: Questionable for Game 3

As the Philadelphia 76ers participated in their second-round matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was tuned into the action. For the Sixers, their Game 2 performance against Miami as a whole wasn’t exactly ideal. Despite keeping the game within arm’s reach through...
Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams may have been the top wideout in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he fell a couple spots after suffering a torn ACL in the National Championship game on Jan. 10. Still, he didn't fall far, as the Detroit Lions traded up 20 picks to select him at No. 12 overall.
Joel Embiid missed the first two games of the Miami Heat-Philadelphia 76ers series due to suffering an orbital fracture. That was sustained during the Philadelphia 76ers-Toronto Raptors series, after an inadvertent elbow from Pascal Siakam. At the time of the injury, some Toronto Raptors fans cheered. This came after Joel...
The Dallas Mavericks are already down 2-0 to the Phoenix Suns in their Western Conference semifinal series heading into Game 3 Friday night, and now they've taken a bit of a financial hit as well. Citing multiple 'team bench decorum" violations, the league has fined the Mavericks $25,000. If you're...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid’s final line in the box score looked a bit pedestrian compared to his usual MVP numbers. But the Philadelphia 76ers center played Game 3 anyway. With a thumb that needs a surgery. With a broken face. And just days after suffering a concussion.
After spending the first 10 seasons of his career in Seattle, Russell Wilson is now in Denver, where one of his biggest challenges this offseason is going to be learning a new offense. When you play quarterback in the NFL, switching teams is never easy and that's mostly because it...
It is not hyperbole to say that Joel Embiid saved the Philadelphia 76ers’ entire season and NBA playoffs hopes. Facing a 0-3 series deficit to the Miami Heat, Embiid returned to action with several injuries to uplift James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers. The masked-up MVP finalist led them to a 99-79 win, bringing his squad to one game behind the Heat in the second-round matchup.
Embiid (orbital) has cleared concussion protocols and participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. The MVP candidate continues to be listed as out for Game 3, but it sounds like he may try to play through the orbital...
Embiid (orbital) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the Heat. There were no reported setbacks for Embiid in his return to the court for Friday's Game 3 victory, so his questionable designation appears to be more of a formality. Barring any setbacks, he is presumably trending toward suiting up again. While he put up modest production in his return, his presence was felt on both ends of the court for the 76ers.
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is looking to make sports betting history at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. McIngvale, who has a track record of betting big on the biggest sporting events, plans to place a record-breaking wager of $2.5-3 million on whichever horse ends up being the favorite in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.
PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid spent the week groggy from a concussion. His busted thumb needs surgery. MVP form? Not yet. But Embiid wore his black mask and injected the 76ers — and a skittish fanbase -- with revitalized championship aspirations. Embiid inspired the 76ers with his return...
Run-scoring and related offensive outputs are down in 2022, and there's ample reason to suspect that the properties of the baseball itself has much to do with that. MLB has a rich recent history of putting in play baseballs that vary widely in those properties from year to year and even within the same season, and 2022 appears to be no exception.
Suter managed an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 3. Suter helped out on Joe Pavelski's game-tying goal at 11:41 of the second period. The assist ended a nine-game point drought for Suter, who finished the regular season cold despite a solid campaign overall. He had 32 points in 82 outings during the regular season while playing in a top-four role with power-play time, and he's seen similar usage in the playoffs.
Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring. Perez exited the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds with what was originally called left hamstring discomfort, but considering that he had to be helped off the field, it's no surprise to see his diagnosis already updated to something more serious. He doesn't yet have a clear return date but will be out for at least 10 days, with Michael Perez joining the active roster to split time at catcher with Andrew Knapp.
Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
Eovaldi (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Friday against the White Sox. He took the loss. Jose Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning and Luis Robert hit a towering two-run homer in the third, which accounted for all the damage on Eovaldi. He has already given up eight home runs in 33.2 innings this season, which is the one big knock on Eovaldi's otherwise stellar season. Tentatively, he lines up to start next weekend in Texas.
Saric underwent a successful procedure on his meniscus and he will remain out indefinitely, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. After suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals last season, Saric finally underwent an arthroscopic procedure. The forward will continue to rehab and is out indefinitely. Nothing will change for the Suns as they'll continue to rely heavily on Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder for production at the four in their 2022 playoff run.
De La Cruz was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Brian Anderson (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move as De La Cruz returned to the Marlins only one day after being optioned down. He'll likely see time in center field against lefties while he is up this time around.
Ovechkin scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-1 win over Florida in Game 3. Ovie pushed Washington's lead to 4-1 midway through the third period, firing in a one-timer from -- you guessed it -- the left circle off a pass from Conor Sheary on a power play. It was his first goal this postseason and 72nd playoff goal of his career, which moves him into 14th all time. Four more playoff goals will tie him with the great Mario Lemieux, who sits 12th all time.
