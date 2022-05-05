Heat's Tyler Herro: Questionable for Game 3

Bruce Pearl was not trying to fool himself; he understood the reality he faced at season’s end. Jabari Smith’s departure for the NBA always felt like an inevitability. He was the most purely talented player to come through Auburn and, as Pearl told it, the best player on the court every single night — one of the many reasons he’s the potential No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft. While Pearl knew replacing Smith would be at the top of his offseason to-do list, as the season progressed, he also realized the increased likelihood that Walker Kessler, too, would be one-and-done on the Plains.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO