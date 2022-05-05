ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Tyler Herro: Questionable for Game 3

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Herro (ankle) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the 76ers....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Clears concussion protocols

Embiid (orbital) has cleared concussion protocols and participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. The MVP candidate continues to be listed as out for Game 3, but it sounds like he may try to play through the orbital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Officially questionable for Game 4

Embiid (orbital) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the Heat. There were no reported setbacks for Embiid in his return to the court for Friday's Game 3 victory, so his questionable designation appears to be more of a formality. Barring any setbacks, he is presumably trending toward suiting up again. While he put up modest production in his return, his presence was felt on both ends of the court for the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Stars' Ryan Suter: Pockets assist in win

Suter managed an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 3. Suter helped out on Joe Pavelski's game-tying goal at 11:41 of the second period. The assist ended a nine-game point drought for Suter, who finished the regular season cold despite a solid campaign overall. He had 32 points in 82 outings during the regular season while playing in a top-four role with power-play time, and he's seen similar usage in the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Tyler Herro
AL.com

After rapid roster reload, Bruce Pearl intrigued by Auburn’s new frontcourt versatility

Bruce Pearl was not trying to fool himself; he understood the reality he faced at season’s end. Jabari Smith’s departure for the NBA always felt like an inevitability. He was the most purely talented player to come through Auburn and, as Pearl told it, the best player on the court every single night — one of the many reasons he’s the potential No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft. While Pearl knew replacing Smith would be at the top of his offseason to-do list, as the season progressed, he also realized the increased likelihood that Walker Kessler, too, would be one-and-done on the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Out of protocols

Adams (COVID-19 protocols) was at Thursday's practice after being cleared from protocols, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Adams missed the first two games of the second-round series due to protocols. That said, it's not clear if he'll see the court for any significant amount of time in the remaining games. He was ousted from the rotation early in the Round 1 series against the Timberwolves, playing just seven minutes after Game 1.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Back in majors

De La Cruz was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Brian Anderson (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move as De La Cruz returned to the Marlins only one day after being optioned down. He'll likely see time in center field against lefties while he is up this time around.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Will miss time

According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) "will be out a bit," Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. It sounds like Krug will likely miss multiple contests with his lower-body issue. If Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) and Nick Leddy (upper body) are also unable to go, the Blues will likely have to insert Steve Santini into the lineup for Sunday's pivotal Game 4 versus the Wild.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Saturday's game postponed

Otto and the Rangers won't play Saturday against the Yankees after the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Otto's scheduled start will be pushed back once again after a second consecutive game was called off due to inclement weather. Although Saturday's game will be made up Monday, Otto will start in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Exits Thursday's game

Castellanos exited Thursday's game against the Mets after getting by a pitch near his wrist and forearm area, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos was examined by trainers after the hit-by-pitch, and it originally appeared as if he would stay in the game. His removal may have been precautionary as Philadelphia was up 7-1 at the time. Roman Quinn replaced Castellanos in right field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hands out helper

Kreider notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3. Kreider hasn't been held off the scoresheet in the postseason. The winger has two goals and two helpers through the first three games of this first-round series. He's added 10 shots on net and 12 hits while playing a key role in all situations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Robert Dugger: Status for Game 2 in flux

Dugger is no longer listed as the projected starter for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The Reds haven't given any indication that Dugger is hurt, but the team now lists the projected starter as TBD for Saturday's nightcap. As long as the right-hander isn't dealing with an injury, it's possible that he'll be available out of the bullpen for the second game of the twin bill.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Mike Soroka: Throwing off mound

Soroka (Achilles) hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery process and has been doing some mound work recently, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Soroka hasn't appeared in a game since August of 2020 due to multiple tears of his Achilles tendon. His most recent surgery was in early July of 2021, and it's encouraging that he's now able to throw off a mound. The team is hoping the right-hander will be able to return to game action around the All-Star break, but there's still a long way for him to go in his rehab before the team will be able to pinpoint a return date.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Friday's start postponed

Velasquez won't start Friday against the Cubs since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. The game will be made up via a doubleheader on Saturday, and Velasquez will presumably start one of those contests. Saturday's originally scheduled pitcher, Dallas Keuchel, should start the other game of the twin bill.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Austin Warren: Set for surgery

Warren (nose) will have surgery May 10, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Warren was hit in the face by a ball during batting practice on May 3 that fractured his nose. After surgery, he will rest for a week and then be evaluated. A return in late May is possible.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Resumes hitting

Meyers hit live pitching this week for the first time since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has been out all year since undergoing the procedure in November. While he's taking steps in the right direction, he remains without a clear timetable.
HOUSTON, TX

