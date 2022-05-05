ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Gabe Vincent: Questionable Friday

Vincent (knee) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the 76ers. Vincent has started the...

fadeawayworld.net

James Harden Promises The Philadelphia 76ers Will Beat The Miami Heat In The Next Two Games: "We'll Go Home And Take Care Of Business And Be Back For Game 5."

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently down 0-2 to the Miami Heat in their second-round series. They absolutely need to win their next two games at home to give themselves a good chance of winning the series. Despite their position right now, guard James Harden is confident in the team's chances....
NBC Bay Area

Latest Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala Injury Updates From Warriors

Warriors provide official injury updates on GP2, Iguodala originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors provided updates on the injuries to Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala on Thursday afternoon. Payton will be re-evaluated in two weeks after an MRI confirmed a fracture and ligament and muscle damage in...
NESN

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors

Looking to take a 2-1 series lead in their second round showdown with the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies will be down one of their primary defenders. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Saturday’s Game 3 matchup in Golden State following his Flagrant 2 foul on Warriors guard Gary Payton II.
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
NBC Sports

Warriors provide official injury updates on GP2, Iguodala

The Warriors provided updates on the injuries to Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala on Thursday afternoon. Payton will be re-evaluated in two weeks after an MRI confirmed a fracture and ligament and muscle damage in his left elbow following a collision with Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Clears concussion protocols

Embiid (orbital) has cleared concussion protocols and participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. The MVP candidate continues to be listed as out for Game 3, but it sounds like he may try to play through the orbital...
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Officially questionable for Game 4

Embiid (orbital) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the Heat. There were no reported setbacks for Embiid in his return to the court for Friday's Game 3 victory, so his questionable designation appears to be more of a formality. Barring any setbacks, he is presumably trending toward suiting up again. While he put up modest production in his return, his presence was felt on both ends of the court for the 76ers.
numberfire.com

Max Strus (hamstring) listed as questionable on Miami's Game 4 injury report

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's Game 4 contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Strus is averaging 28.8 minutes this series despite his recent questionable labels in the Heat's first three games against Philadelphia. In a matchup against a Sixers' team ranked fourth among current playoff teams, our models project Strus to score 19.7 FanDuel points.
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated Friday

Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He hit .227 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and six walks in 22 at-bats on his rehab assignment. Luis Arraez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Kirilloff should assume a regular role with the Twins going forward.
NBC Sports

10 mind-blowing 76ers stats after a playoff win over the Heat

Tremendous team defense, outstanding 3-point shooting and another ridiculous performance from Tyrese Maxey. That’s plenty of material for our Roob’s 76ers Stats piece off a Game 3 win over the Heat Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. MAXEY GOES NUTS: After a scoreless first half, Tyrese Maxey...
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Heads to injured list

Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring. Perez exited the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds with what was originally called left hamstring discomfort, but considering that he had to be helped off the field, it's no surprise to see his diagnosis already updated to something more serious. He doesn't yet have a clear return date but will be out for at least 10 days, with Michael Perez joining the active roster to split time at catcher with Andrew Knapp.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Helped off field

Perez was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning due to an apparent left leg injury, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Perez slipped on second base while attempting to run from first to third in the top of the...
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this is hopefully just an isolated outing and not the start of a downward trend.
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Heads to bench

Crawford will hit the bench against lefty Steven Matz and the Cardinals on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Crawford is nowhere near a platoon risk, as Saturday's game marks just his second time out of the lineup all season, though his rare days off will likely continue to come against southpaws. Mauricio Dubon will be the shortstop in his absence.
