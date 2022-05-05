ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Max Strus: Questionable for Game 3

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Strus (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the 76ers....

NBC Bay Area

Latest Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala Injury Updates From Warriors

Warriors provide official injury updates on GP2, Iguodala originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors provided updates on the injuries to Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala on Thursday afternoon. Payton will be re-evaluated in two weeks after an MRI confirmed a fracture and ligament and muscle damage in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

Ja Morant hit a halfcourt shot at the halftime buzzer in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 3

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are playing arguably the most entertaining series of the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Game 3 was always going to be intense in a tied 1-1 series, and the game lived up to the hype in the first half. There have already been some thrilling moments in this series, and and we got another one just before the halftime buzzer.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Memphis' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 after flagrant foul on Gary Payton II

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Game 3 of their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA announced Thursday. Brooks was ejected from Game 2 after committing a Flagrant 2 foul on Warriors guard Gary Payton II. That foul resulted in Payton fracturing his left elbow. He is expected to miss at least three weeks with the injury, though the Warriors have not ruled out a possible return for the NBA Finals.
MEMPHIS, TN
Max Strus
Duncan Robinson
NBC Sports

Warriors provide official injury updates on GP2, Iguodala

The Warriors provided updates on the injuries to Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala on Thursday afternoon. Payton will be re-evaluated in two weeks after an MRI confirmed a fracture and ligament and muscle damage in his left elbow following a collision with Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson lead Warriors past Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Now, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are calling out the Golden State Warriors for causing unnecessary injury. Morant re-injured his troublesome right knee late in the game when Jordan Poole grabbed it as they fought for a loose ball late in the Warriors' 142-112 victory that embarrassed the Grizzlies on Saturday night and gave Golden State a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Clears concussion protocols

Embiid (orbital) has cleared concussion protocols and participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. The MVP candidate continues to be listed as out for Game 3, but it sounds like he may try to play through the orbital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Curry and the Warriors host Memphis with 2-1 series lead

LINE: Warriors -2.5; over/under is 217.5. WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Warriors lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last meeting 142-112 on May 8 led by 30 points from Stephen Curry, while Ja Morant scored 34 points for the Grizzlies.
MEMPHIS, TN
#Heat
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Suns' Dario Saric: Undergoes successful procedure

Saric underwent a successful procedure on his meniscus Thursday and will remain out indefinitely, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. After suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals last season, Saric finally underwent an arthroscopic procedure. The forward will continue to rehab and is out indefinitely. Nothing will change for the Suns as they'll continue to rely heavily on Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder for production at the four during their 2022 playoff run.
PHOENIX, AZ
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this is hopefully just an isolated outing and not the start of a downward trend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Ziaire Williams for suspended Dillon Brooks on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams is starting in Saturday's Game 3 lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Williams will play a starting role at the three after the league suspended Dillon Brooks for his actions during Game 2. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 17.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,700.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Saturday's game postponed

Otto and the Rangers won't play Saturday against the Yankees after the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Otto's scheduled start will be pushed back once again after a second consecutive game was called off due to inclement weather. Although Saturday's game will be made up Monday, Otto will start in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

