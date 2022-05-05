ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Caleb Martin: Questionable Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Martin (ankle) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 at Philadelphia. Martin doesn't...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Bay Area

Latest Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala Injury Updates From Warriors

Warriors provide official injury updates on GP2, Iguodala originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors provided updates on the injuries to Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala on Thursday afternoon. Payton will be re-evaluated in two weeks after an MRI confirmed a fracture and ligament and muscle damage in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Morant, Grizzlies 142-112

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Klay Thompson had 21 and nine rebounds and the Golden State Warriors shut down Ja Morant’s supporting cast to embarrass the Memphis Grizzlies 142-112 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Morant’s 3 just before the halftime buzzer got the Grizzlies […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

Ja Morant hit a halfcourt shot at the halftime buzzer in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 3

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are playing arguably the most entertaining series of the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Game 3 was always going to be intense in a tied 1-1 series, and the game lived up to the hype in the first half. There have already been some thrilling moments in this series, and and we got another one just before the halftime buzzer.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Warriors provide official injury updates on GP2, Iguodala

The Warriors provided updates on the injuries to Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala on Thursday afternoon. Payton will be re-evaluated in two weeks after an MRI confirmed a fracture and ligament and muscle damage in his left elbow following a collision with Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Clears concussion protocols

Embiid (orbital) has cleared concussion protocols and participated in the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. The MVP candidate continues to be listed as out for Game 3, but it sounds like he may try to play through the orbital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Curry and the Warriors host Memphis with 2-1 series lead

LINE: Warriors -2.5; over/under is 217.5. WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Warriors lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last meeting 142-112 on May 8 led by 30 points from Stephen Curry, while Ja Morant scored 34 points for the Grizzlies.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Officially questionable for Game 4

Embiid (orbital) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 matchup with the Heat. There were no reported setbacks for Embiid in his return to the court for Friday's Game 3 victory, so his questionable designation appears to be more of a formality. Barring any setbacks, he is presumably trending toward suiting up again. While he put up modest production in his return, his presence was felt on both ends of the court for the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Activated Friday

Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He hit .227 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and six walks in 22 at-bats on his rehab assignment. Luis Arraez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Kirilloff should assume a regular role with the Twins going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Heads to bench

Crawford will hit the bench against lefty Steven Matz and the Cardinals on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Crawford is nowhere near a platoon risk, as Saturday's game marks just his second time out of the lineup all season, though his rare days off will likely continue to come against southpaws. Mauricio Dubon will be the shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this is hopefully just an isolated outing and not the start of a downward trend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD

