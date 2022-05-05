ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Man wanted for killing his child’s mom in Georgia arrested in McAllen

By Nathaniel Puente
 2 days ago
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Federal authorities have arrested a man wanted for the death of his child’s mother in Georgia.

Roberto Andablo Gaona, 31, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in McAllen on Tuesday. He is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a crime.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says they were called to Brooks County in Georgia on Sunday in reference to a woman found dead. Yessica Baena Torres, 22, was found dead in a vehicle. An autopsy has been ordered to determine her cause of death.

Gaona, who has an infant child with Torres, was identified as a suspect. Arrest warrants were then issued for Gaona.

Just days later, Gaona was found in McAllen and arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

He will now remain in custody at the Hidalgo County jail to await extradition to Georgia.

