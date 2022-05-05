ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

I want to win again: Thorbjorn Olesen claims share of lead at British Masters

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWbWc_0fUBP0vh00
Sport

Former Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen hopes the best years of his career are still ahead of him as he claimed a share of the lead after day one of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.

Olesen carded six birdies and no bogeys in a superb 66 which was matched late in the day by New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, who birdied his last three holes.

The pair enjoyed a one-shot lead over Scotland’s Richie Ramsay, Germany’s Hurly Long and China’s Ashun Wu, while defending champion Richard Bland carded a 73 on his 500th DP World Tour appearance.

Olesen, who beat three-time major winner Jordan Spieth in their singles match at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris, is attempting to rebuild his career after he was cleared in December last year of sexually assaulting a woman on a British Airways flight in July 2019.

The 32-year-old claimed he turned into an “automaton” and was not in control of his body after drinking and taking prescription-only sleeping pills before a flight from Nashville to London, following a tournament in Memphis.

“There’s a lot of things I want to accomplish,” said Olesen, who was ranked 62nd in the world at the time of the incident but is currently 376th.

“You have to stay in the present, obviously, but it’s been a while since I’ve been in the winner’s circle and that’s my main goal this year. I’ve not been working hard enough for a few years to be at that level, so I know there is a lot of work to be done.

“There have been certain points where you are not sure if you can get back, so it comes down to confidence and belief and there have been a few hard days.

“But I feel I am on the right track now and starting to get a team back together that is helping me again – I think that is very important.

“This year I’ve had some good rounds where the last three or four holes I made some stupid bogeys and put myself out of contention.

“I feel as if I’ve had chances to be in contention but just haven’t finished it off, really. I need to be up there a bit more to feel comfortable. It’s been a long time since I’ve really been able to be up there.

“I should have some years left in me – hopefully the best years. I still have a lot of goals and that’s why I’ve started to work hard again and I want to get back to winning and back up the world rankings.”

Ramsay, whose season has been disrupted by a shoulder injury, credited the return of crowds to tournaments following the Covid-19 pandemic for his improved form as he seeks a first win since 2015.

“There’s more of an atmosphere and you want to play well because lots of people are turning out,” Ramsay said after a 67 featuring six birdies and one bogey. “It really felt like a proper tournament.

“When you enjoy it, it makes your job a lot easier and I feel like I lost it a little bit until the injury I had meant I couldn’t play for a while.”

Lee Westwood, who is both a former winner and host of the event, had to settle for an opening 72 after dropping shots on his last two holes, while former Masters champion Danny Willett – who is hosting for the second straight year – returned a 73.

“It was a bit scrappy towards the end but if we can get ourselves a nice low one on Friday with fresh greens in the morning we can kind of put ourselves back in there,” Willett said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

SDLP deputy leader loses out in North Belfast amid Alliance surge

Outgoing Stormont infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon has lost her seat in North Belfast amid an Alliance surge. The SDLP deputy leader stayed in the race until the final stage of the count on Saturday evening, when former lord mayor Nuala McAllister (Alliance) became the fifth and final MLA elected in the constituency.
WORLD
newschain

Danny Willett likes idea of presenting British Masters trophy to himself

Tournament host Danny Willett has designs on presenting the trophy to himself after surging into contention for the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry. Willett was three over par after 12 holes of his first round and feared making an early exit from the event before having to return on Sunday evening to hand the silverware to the winner.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bland
Person
Jordan Spieth
Tennis World Usa

Jon Rahm: "Tiger Woods gave me confidence"

Jon Rahm returned to winning ways at the Mexico Open at Vidanta last weekend. It was his seventh PGA TOUR title in six seasons. It was an especially moving victory for the Spaniard, who will soon welcome his second child. This week is the player who writes the blog of the PGA Tour, which the circuit has ceded to MARCA.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Lee Westwood: "Arabia? Nothing is wrong"

"The Formula competed in Saudi Arabia where boxing matches and other sports events were organized. And again: Newcastle was bought by the PIF, yet it is news that there are only golfers who want to go to that country to play. In this story, golf is the sport that has...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Masters#Ryder Cup#British Airways
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods predictions from proven model that nailed exact Masters finish

Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa is one of the most well-regarded golf courses in the world and the 2022 PGA Championship will mark the eighth time it has hosted a major championship. Tiger Woods hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy the last time the PGA Championship was played at Southern Hills and he's currently part of the 2022 PGA Championship field. Woods will have until the week of the tournament to decide if he'll play, and the PGA Championship 2022 is set to begin on Thursday, May 19.
TULSA, OK
Golf Channel

Watch: Marc Leishman nearly hits Corey Conners with bladed bunker shot

Maybe if they are partners at Quail Hollow later this year, Corey Conners will take one for the team. But as playing competitors at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, the Canadian instinctively dodged Marc Leishman’s errant bunker shot on Thursday. Leishman, in greenside bunker on the par-3 17th...
GOLF
BBC

British Masters: Hurly Long leads as Richie Ramsay and Danny Willett give chase

-9: H Long (Ger); -8: R Ramsay (Sco), T Olesen (Den), M Kinhult (Swe); -7: R Hojgaard (Den); -6: J Walters (SA), D Willett (Eng), M Armitage (Eng), S Soderberg (Swe) Scotland's Richie Ramsay is in contention at the British Masters, where tournament host Danny Willett fired the lowest score on day two to move 70 places up the leaderboard.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy 'pretty happy' with bounce back, opening 67 at Wells Fargo

Rory McIlroy bounced back from a late double bogey to shoot a 3-under 67 Thursday in his title defense at the Wells Fargo Championship. Making his first start since a runner-up finish at the Masters, McIlroy ripped off five birdies in his first six holes at TPC Potomac to surge into the early lead. Just when it appeared as though he was continuing his fine play from Augusta National – where he closed with a bogey-free 64 – he stalled out the rest of the way.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Max Homa, James Hahn in Top Three at PGA Tour Event After 3 Rounds

A pair of former Cal golfers, Max Homa and James Hahn, put themselves into position to win the Wells Fargo Championship after strong third-round showings in difficult conditions at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm course in Potomac, Maryland, on Saturday. Heading into Sunday's final round, Homa is alone in...
POTOMAC, MD
newschain

Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school

Dozens of Ukrainians are feared dead after a Russian bomb flattened a school sheltering about 90 people in its basement, while Ukrainian troops refused to surrender at a besieged steel plant that Moscow’s invading forces sped to seize before Russia’s Victory Day holiday. The governor of Luhansk province,...
EUROPE
newschain

Sherpa guide breaks own record scaling Everest for 26th time

An experienced Nepalese Sherpa guide has scaled Mount Everest for the 26th time, breaking his own record for the most climbs of the world’s highest peak, expedition organisers said. Kami Rita reached the 8,849-metre (29,032ft) summit on Saturday evening, leading a group of Sherpa climbers who fixed ropes along...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy