No felony charges stemming from attack of Dave Chappelle on stage

Dave Chappelle has issued a statement after he was attacked on stage by an audience member at a stand-up event.The comedian was performing at the Netflix is a Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when a man ran on stage and “lunged” at him.Immediately after, the attacker was detained by security and removed from the scene. Police later revealed that the man, who was identified as Isiah Lee, was armed with a replica gun “that can eject a knife blade” when discharged correctly.Chappelle was not injured during the incident and is fully co-operating with the police...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO