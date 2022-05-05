31-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting 14-year-old in Eunice

EUNICE, La. ( KLFY ) — A 14-year-old was injured in a shooting in Eunice on Wednesday night. A 31-year-old is wanted in connection to the shooting, according to the Eunice Police Department (EPD).

Xavier Watson, 31, is was identified as the suspect and is wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting. He’s also listed as wanted in California, according to EPD.

Watson allegedly confronted and shot the victim, 14, in the street in the 200 block of Acadia Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Family members took the victim to the hospital.

The victim is in stable condition and expected to be released soon.

Chief Randy Fontenot asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Watson or any information about the shooting contact the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626 or Crimestoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477) or report using the P3 app.

