Los Angeles, CA

No felony charges stemming from attack of Dave Chappelle on stage

By Justin Boggs
News Channel 25
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on the stage of the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday evening will not face felony charges, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday. The 23-year-old man was originally...

www.kxxv.com

UPDATE (5/5/22 5:15 p.m. EST): Dave Chappelle’s attacker, identified as Isaiah Lee, will apparently not be charged with a crime, according to the Los Angeles County’s D.A.’s office, per TMZ. The office, which turned the case over to the city attorney, said, “After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct.”
Dave Chappelle issues statement after ‘unfortunate and unsettling’ attack at Netflix stand-up show

Dave Chappelle has issued a statement after he was attacked on stage by an audience member at a stand-up event.The comedian was performing at the Netflix is a Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when a man ran on stage and "lunged" at him.Immediately after, the attacker was detained by security and removed from the scene. Police later revealed that the man, who was identified as Isiah Lee, was armed with a replica gun "that can eject a knife blade" when discharged correctly.Chappelle was not injured during the incident and is fully co-operating with the police...
