WPD make a major drug arrest
A news release from the Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced a major narcotics arrest on April 29. California resident Obamdidamu Newton was arrested in a Winchester motel room on...theriver953.com
A news release from the Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced a major narcotics arrest on April 29. California resident Obamdidamu Newton was arrested in a Winchester motel room on...theriver953.com
Thanks for taking this guy off of our streets. This should tell us the Southern Boulder is closer.
Comments / 3