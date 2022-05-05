ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

WPD make a major drug arrest

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA news release from the Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced a major narcotics arrest on April 29. California resident Obamdidamu Newton was arrested in a Winchester motel room on...

Sherry Keenan
2d ago

Thanks for taking this guy off of our streets. This should tell us the Southern Boulder is closer.

