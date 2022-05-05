ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with Adobo Mushroom Tacos

By Patrick Berry
WWLP 22News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – It is Cinco de Mayo and...

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Network

We’re Praying for the Return of These 8 Discontinued Menu Items

Some of our nation’s best chain restaurants have been able to withstand the test of time, while others have not been so fortunate. But while these eateries have withered the ages, many of their dishes have not survived an array of menu changes. Here are some of our favorite dishes that haven’t lasted through the years, but we can only hope they’ll get the same treatment that Taco Bell gave its beloved Mexican Pizza (thanks, in part, to Doja Cat) – that is, if the chain’s still around.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Krispy Kreme Adds New Doughnuts Inspired by Fan-Favorite Cereal

Krispy Kreme may be well-known for its delicious Original Glazed Doughnut, but the beloved doughnut chain is proving that it is a powerhouse of innovation with its latest doughnut collection. Krispy Kreme on Monday announced its first-ever cereal milk flavored glaze, a key part of its new limited-time collection brought to life through a partnership with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Mass#Food Drink#Adobo Mushroom Tacos
HOLAUSA

Cinco de Mayo: 9 surprising facts you didn’t know

Cinco de Mayo is a national holiday celebrated by thousands of Americans and Latinos embracing diversity and culture. Historically, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated to honor Mexican culture and the battle of Puebla, but the commemoration has become widely celebrated without many people knowing the real facts....
FESTIVAL
FingerLakes1.com

Chipotle: New menu item coming soon

Chipotles CEO announced a new menu item may be launching soon. And it might catch you by surprise. Chick-fil-A’s new Cloudberry Sunjoy drink coming out this month. Chipotle is a wildly popular food stop. Theirs is something on the menu for everyone from bowls to burritos. In 2021 the...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Closed Over 200 Restaurants In 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard. According to Fortune, as of November 2021, a whopping 90,000 restaurants closed due to complications from the pandemic. With a number of states shuttering indoor dining at the start of the virus' spread, many restaurants could not make enough money on takeout alone to keep their doors open, especially the spaces that didn't have room to develop an outdoor dining area.
RESTAURANTS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The 17 Tequila Brands We’re Drinking Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Sure, tequila shots are fun at parties (and maybe gives you some liquid courage before stepping onto that karaoke stage), but artists rapping about “shots of Patrón” have really given tequila an undeservedly bad (and, ahem, cheap) rep. These days, some of the best tequilas in the world are actually more comparable to a fine bourbon or robust glass of wine than jello shots and beer pong. Patrón, one of most well-known tequila...
DRINKS
InsideHook

According to the Oscars of Booze, These Are the 21 Best Tequilas and Mezcals

What tequila should you drink this year? Maybe you should consult with the Oscars of booze. Started in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) is the longest-running spirits competition in North America and the largest of its kind anywhere. Judges award Bronze, Silver and Gold medals through a multi-day blind tasting process — with the coveted Double Gold referring to entries that receive a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Where to Find Cinco de Mayo Specials in D.C.

Unlike in May 2021, when restaurants were operating at 25-percent indoor capacity, this year’s observance of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla can be celebrated both indoor and outdoors without a limit on party size. Businesses across the District wasted no time announcing drink and food specials for Cinco de Mayo, which falls on a Thursday in 2022. Some food and drink deals are only available for Thursday, May 5, but plan for margaritas to flow all weekend long. Meanwhile, Plnt Burger celebrates the holiday with discounts on its fiery new Baja burger and spicy lil’ dippers.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheStreet

Popeyes Is Doing Something Different With Its Chicken Sandwich

Since launching the chicken sandwich craze in 2019, Popeyes largely sat back and watched competitors try to recreate the astronomical success of a piece of fried chicken put between a brioche bun with two pickles. While chains like KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report, Chick-Fil-A and even Taco...
RESTAURANTS
themorninghustle.com

Did Someone Say Tequila? Here Are Some Specialty Cocktails To Set Off You Cinco De Drinko

Every year, the 5th of May comes and gives us a perfect excuse to indulge in tacos and tequila with no regrets. I mean, what’s better than a holiday specifically meant for drinking? A holiday meant for eating and drinking, obviously. The true purpose of Cinco De Mayo is to commemorate the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire in 1862, but Mexicans across the country exclaim “cheers” with their signature spirit and popular cultural dishes.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Taco John's Offers New Mango Shrimp Street Tacos

This summer, embrace the warm weather with new tropical-inspired tacos from Taco John's. The chain introduced Mango Shrimp Street Tacos this week, and the menu item is packed with flavor and freshness that will transport you to a breezy seashore with your first bite. The street tacos are made with...
RESTAURANTS
CBS News

Doughnut shops: A sweet American Dream

Roughly 80% of doughnut shops in southern California are owned by Cambodian refugee families, who came to this country seeking shelter from genocide. Correspondent Elaine Quijano explores these immigrants' stories of resilience, reinvention and success, wrapped in a distinctive pink doughnut box.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy