Kentucky State

Covering the Spread: 2022 Kentucky Derby Betting Preview With Megan Devine

By Brandon Gdula
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Kentucky Derby is coming up this Saturday at Churchill Downs. Which horses present the best betting value? Megan Devine of the Horse Racing Happy...

www.numberfire.com

Yardbarker

Kentucky Derby trifecta bet for Saturday at Churchill Downs

Kevin Kilroy has been on scene at Churchill Downs from 5am, every morning, for the last nine days watching the Kentucky Derby horses on the track and talking with their trainers. He's condensed it all down to some final thoughts and a trifecta best bet for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is Race 12 at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 7, 2022 with a scheduled post time of 6:57 pm ET.
Kentucky State
Kentucky Sports
Adrian Holman

Kentucky Derby lineup for this Saturday

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs in Louisville. This race is the first jewel in the quest to win the Triple Crown. A horse must win the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes within about a month in order to go down as one of the best in horse racing history.
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds, draw: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races reveals picks

Doug O'Neill can become just the seventh trainer to win three times when he sends out long shot Happy Jack in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 53-year-old O'Neill won the Kentucky Derby in 2012 with I'll Have Another and 2016 with Nyquist. This year, he'll go for No. 3 with Happy Jack, who is a 30-1 long shot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds but is expected to leave the starting gate much higher. He is coming off a third place finish in the Santa Anita Derby. Zandon (3-1) and Epicenter (7-2), whose trainers, Chad Brown and Steve Asmussen, respectively, have never won a Kentucky Derby, are the top choices on the morning line. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
Larry Brown Sports

Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022: 'Mattress Mack' to place biggest bet in history of the race

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is looking to make sports betting history at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. McIngvale, who has a track record of betting big on the biggest sporting events, plans to place a record-breaking wager of $2.5-3 million on whichever horse ends up being the favorite in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet, horses: Expert who hit prep races shares picks

One horse will go down in history as the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner when the top three-year-old horses leave the starting gate on Saturday at Churchill Downs. That horse could be the Chad Brown-trained Zandon, who has two wins in four career starts and won the Blue Grass Stakes last month. He's as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. That horse could be the Steve Asmussen-trained Epicenter, who has won four of six career starts, including the Louisiana Derby. He is the 7-2 second choice in the 20-horse 2022 Kentucky Derby field. All other 2022 Kentucky Derby horses are 8-1 or higher. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

One horse in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field who could make bettors' ears perk up when they hear his name is Pioneer of Medina. Last year, Medina Spirit won the Derby before testing positive for a banned substance, then passed away in December and was subsequently stripped of his victory. However, Medina Spirit is not related to Pioneer of Medina, but there is a link. Pioneer of Medina is owned by Sumaya U.S. Stables, which also owned Medina Spirit's sire, Protonico. Pioneer of Medina would have to surprise many to cross the finish line first just as Medina Spirit did, as he's a 30-1 long shot in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. His trainer, Todd Pletcher, also has Mo Donegal in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup at 10-1, while the horse topping the odds board is Zandon (3-1). With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
CBS Sports

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol prediction, odds, picks: Boxing expert reveals best bets for May 7 title fight

Four-division boxing champion Canelo Alvarez goes after the second light heavyweight title in his career Saturday when he faces undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in a 12-round main event. Their clash tops the pay-per-view main fight card (8 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) unified all four major super middleweight titles with his win over Caleb Plant in November. He's moving up in weight to challenge Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs), who won the WBA interim title in just his seventh fight and has gone on to become one of the division's most dominant champions. This will be his ninth title defense.
The Spun

Look: 1 Horse Has Been Scratched From The Kentucky Derby

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs is just one day away. On Friday, the event's official Twitter account revealed that Ethereal Road has been scratched from Saturday evening's first leg of the 2022 Triple Crown. Ethereal Road 1-1-1 in seven career starts and just eked out...
The Spun

Danica Patrick Is Ready For The Formula 1 Race In Miami

Just last weekend, former racing star Danica Patrick let the social media world in when discussing some significant health problems. The 40-year-old announced she had her breast implants removed. The decision came following a series of health issues she thinks were caused by the implants. Earlier this week, though, Patrick...
The Spun

Major Upset At Kentucky Derby: Fans React

An improbable upset has taken place at the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike, which had 80-to-1 odds, has won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. It's one of the craziest outcome's in the prestigious event's history. "ONE OF THE BIGGEST UPSETS IN KENTUCKY DERBY HISTORY 80-1 UNDERDOG RICH STRIKE...
