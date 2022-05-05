ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks issues ‘critical appeal’ for negative blood types

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the exclusive supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is issuing a critical appeal for all negative blood types.

According to a press release, reserves of A negative, B negative and O negative blood products are at less than one-day levels. Eligible donors are strongly urged to give immediately.

“CBCO is experiencing shortages of A negative, B negative and O negative blood, with many reserves at less-than-optimal levels. We are having a difficult time keeping our shelves stocked, and since we are the sole provider of blood to area hospitals, a shortage impacts us locally,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “With schools coming to the end of the year, we are looking to our local community-based donors to help keep the blood supply at adequate levels. If you are eligible, we urge you to make a donation. If you have never donated before, now is the ideal time to start.”

Walton Arts Center to host blood drive with live music

During the month of May, all donors will receive a limited-edition t-shirt and be entered in weekday drawings for a chance to win a $150 grocery store or restaurant gift card. Weekend blood donors will be rolled into Monday’s drawing. All successful donors at any CBCO blood drive or donor center will be eligible for the prize.

Donors can give at one of four CBCO donor centers located in Springfield, Joplin, Springdale or Bentonville. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule your appointment call
417-227-5006 or go to https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ .

