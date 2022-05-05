ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Cops: Man Crashes Into Pole, Charged With Using Phone While Driving

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cops in Egg Harbor Township say a man crashed into a pole Wednesday afternoon and he has been charged with using a cell phone while driving. The accident, according to the Egg Harbor...

wpgtalkradio.com

Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Into Woods ID'd: State Police

The Salem County motorist killed when his car smashed into a tree and burst into flames has been identified, authorities said. Christopher D. Leaf, 34, of Pennsville Township, was driving south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township at about 10:30 p.m. on April 24 when his car left the interstate, according to New Jersey State Police.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
New Jersey 101.5

Never do this when running out of gas in NJ

There’s a right way and a wrong way to fail. Losing an election. Ending a marriage. And as it turns out, even running out of gas. The right way to run out of gas is to safely get to the side of the road, locate the nearest gas station, make the necessary calls if you’re going to be late, and start walking.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

