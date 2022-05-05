ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina Del Rey, CA

LA’s Legendary Dear John’s Team Snags Some Waterfront in Marina del Rey

By Farley Elliott
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScore one for Marina del Rey’s waterfront dining district. The star culinary team behind Dear John’s has quietly taken over the former Chart House location at the end of Panay Way in the Westside neighborhood, with plans to rehab the seaside spot in time for an opening later this...

la.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Highland Park Star Villas Tacos Scores $100,000 Grant to Open Restaurant

Villas Tacos owner Victor Villa recently won a $100,000 grant that will take his popular Highland Park pop-up to its first eventual brick and mortar restaurant location. The hefty sum comes from Estrella Jalisco beer, and will help Villa to hopefully stay in the neighborhood, reports the Los Angeles Times. Villas Tacos opened in November 2018 and initially operated out of Villa’s grandmother’s house in Highland Park. He’s now serving up some of the city’s most widely respected tacos on York Boulevard every week, offering a combination of his family’s recipes and Villa’s own flair, from his maternal grandmother’s salsa, dad’s salsa recipe, plus his mother’s Michoacan dishes. That includes a taco with blue corn tortillas with a crispy cheese griddled interior, refried beans, onions, cilantro, crema, cotija, guacamole, and three options of mesquite-grilled meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Crowd-Favorite Bourke Street Bakery Joins Grand Central’s Growing Restaurant Roster

It appears as though Grand Central is gearing up for a full-blown restaurant revival following years of traffic declines and empty retail spaces amid the pandemic. Shortly after news broke that City Winery was setting up one of its cavernous wine bars in the former Great Northern food hall space, Crain’s New York has a rundown of several other restaurants that are slated to move into the transportation hub.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

In Vegas’s Illuminarium, Lumin Cafe & Kitchen Slings Comfort Classics With a Twist

The Illuminarium launched at Area15 on April 21 and includes a restaurant from Chef Kim Canteenwalla and hospitality veteran Elizabeth Blau. Serving kicked-up comfort dishes, Lumin Cafe & Kitchen feeds diners inside Illuminarium, an immersive, family-friendly virtual reality experience with multiple 360-degree shows. At Illuminarium, visitors leave reality behind to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
LATACO

Making Mom and Dad Proud: Two Brothers From Chihuahua Open a Coffee Bar Steps Away From ‘Los Callejones’ In DTLA

Recently, brothers Alex and Alan Morales opened their second Civil Coffee in downtown Los Angeles. Their new cafe at 8th and Los Angeles Streets serves nice coffee drinks to the local residents and fashion and flower district businesses with warm hospitality. Expanding their company to DTLA brings these brothers, who moved to L.A. from Chihuahua, Mexico when they were very young, back to a neighborhood they shopped at with their family when they were little kids. Only now they are there as business owners.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Fight Club’s Opening Promo Slides Brad Pitt-Branded Coupons Into Sandwiches

The Fight Club, the popular pop-up birthed inside Beuchert’s Saloon during the pandemic, plants a permanent sandwich flag in Capitol Hill next week. Fight Club, from the Capitol Hill cast behind old school favorite Beuchert’s Saloon and its whimsical new tasting room Newland, opens Tuesday, May 10 in the former home of Hank’s on the Hill (633 Pennsylvania Avenue SE).
RESTAURANTS
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Beau Mann Texted 911 Then Went Missing

STUDIO CITY— Detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department and the family of a missing 39-year-old man are requesting the public’s help in locating him. The victim, Beau Mann, vanished after leaving a 7-Eleven in Studio City on November 30, 2021, and has not been seen or heard from since.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Meet Dovetail, D.C.’s New Hotel Hotspot From a Hamptons Chef to the Stars

Nearly two years after opening off the bustling 14th Street NW corridor, the posh, 178-room Viceroy Washington D.C. finally pressed play on its glamorous first-floor restaurant dubbed Dovetail. The chic, indoor-outdoor addition to Logan Circle’s dining scene quietly debuted this week with a big name behind a catch-all dinner menu...
WASHINGTON, DC
DoYouRemember?

Comedian And Actor Mike Hagerty Dies At 67

Mike Hagerty has passed away at age 67. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was best known as a character actor on many sitcoms. Charactor actor Mike Hagerty has passed away. He is best known for his role as Mr. Treeger on Friends but he appeared in many sitcoms over the years as minor characters. His final role was in the HBO comedy Somebody, Somewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Rams owner Stan Kroenke purchases defunct Promenade mall in Woodland Hills for $150 million

Rams owner Stan Kroenke purchased the defunct Promenade mall in Woodland Hills for $150 million, fueling speculation he could move his team there and build a year-round practice facility on the property.The Promenade mall was sold in March for $150 million, but Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield confirmed this week to the Los Angeles Daily News that the buyer was Kroenke, the owner of the Super Bowl champion Rams. It's unclear what Kroenke plans to do with the 34-acre property, which is next to the Westfield Topanga & Village along Topanga Canyon Boulevard. According to the Daily News, the Los Angeles City Council in 2020 had come up with a plan to redevelop the property as an entertainment, sports, dining, and residential center.The Rams are currently headquartered in Agoura Hills and practice during the season at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
