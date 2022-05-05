First of its kind: Dow High club earns conservation award

(Left to right) Dow High Principal Ted Davis, GO GREEN Officers Ava Nelson, Amanda Kammer and Madeleine Hong, DAR State Regent Kelly VanWormer, DAR State Conservation Committee Chair Elizabeth Bishop, GO GREEN Officers Sydney Bond and Gigi Hong, and GO GREEN Advisor Cyndie Roberts (Photo Provided Midland Public Schools)

The Dow High GO GREEN Club was recently awarded the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Conservation Award for the club’s outstanding efforts in the areas of conservation, youth leadership, and education.

During the presentation, it was noted that GO GREEN is the first group of young people to ever receive this award.

GO GREEN officers Madeleine Hong, Amanda Kammer, Sydney Bond, Ava Nelson, and Gigi Hong, along with Club Advisor Cyndie Roberts, were presented with the award at the DAR of Michigan State Awards Day luncheon on April 22 in Lansing.

The GO GREEN Club was established in 2017. Since that time, its members have been instrumental in “inspiring and maintaining local engagement in environmental activism with its numerous ongoing initiatives."

GO GREEN’s efforts have made DHS a Michigan Green School at the Emerald Level (2019), and the Pollinator Garden outside of their greenhouse has been registered as an official Monarch Waystation (2021).

Members of the club also won the WE Are Innovators Challenge in both 2019 and 2021.