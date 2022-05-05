ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

First of its kind: Dow High club earns conservation award

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upWBn_0fUBIehv00
(Left to right) Dow High Principal Ted Davis, GO GREEN Officers Ava Nelson, Amanda Kammer and Madeleine Hong, DAR State Regent Kelly VanWormer, DAR State Conservation Committee Chair Elizabeth Bishop, GO GREEN Officers Sydney Bond and Gigi Hong, and GO GREEN Advisor Cyndie Roberts (Photo Provided Midland Public Schools)

The Dow High GO GREEN Club was recently awarded the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Conservation Award for the club’s outstanding efforts in the areas of conservation, youth leadership, and education.

During the presentation, it was noted that GO GREEN is the first group of young people to ever receive this award.

GO GREEN officers Madeleine Hong, Amanda Kammer, Sydney Bond, Ava Nelson, and Gigi Hong, along with Club Advisor Cyndie Roberts, were presented with the award at the DAR of Michigan State Awards Day luncheon on April 22 in Lansing.

The GO GREEN Club was established in 2017. Since that time, its members have been instrumental in “inspiring and maintaining local engagement in environmental activism with its numerous ongoing initiatives."

GO GREEN’s efforts have made DHS a Michigan Green School at the Emerald Level (2019), and the Pollinator Garden outside of their greenhouse has been registered as an official Monarch Waystation (2021).

Members of the club also won the WE Are Innovators Challenge in both 2019 and 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

Cannabis license approved for Michigan’s Hoxeyville Music Festival

Northern Michigan's long-running Hoxeyville Music Festival says for the first time, it will have an official cannabis partner this year. The Americana and roots music festival, held on 150 acres of farmland near the Manistee National Forest in Wellston, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this August. Festival operator Hoxeyville Enterprises...
WELLSTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Education
Midland, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Society
1049 The Edge

Is Michigan’s Biggest Peninsula Hiding Our Biggest Island?

Michigan is known for its upper and lower peninsulas. For many people there is a running joke about the U.P. being a part of Canada or Wisconsin, but what many people don’t know about upstate Michigan is that the tip of the Peninsula is actually an island. While both Peninsulas are home to thousands of islands, this northernmost point of Michigan might be home to the biggest hidden island of them all.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Go Green Club#Dhs#Michigan Green School
Midland Daily News

Orchard Beach receives governor's award for historic preservation

LANSING — Seven Michigan preservation projects were awarded Governor’s Awards for Historic Preservation during a ceremony hosted by the State Historic Preservation Office on Thursday. Communities represented include Battle Creek, Bay City, Detroit, Kalamazoo, Leland, Manistee Township and Ypsilanti. An award was given out in Manistee Township for...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Education
Midland Daily News

Kremers mark 50th anniversary

Linda and Howard Kremer in 1972 (Photo provided/Tamara Jousset) Howard and Linda Kreme are celebrating their 50th anniversary. Howard married the former Linda Herington on May 6, 1972 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WUSA

This Maryland golf course is Audubon International certified for its environmental efforts

WASHINGTON — EDITOR'S NOTE: WUSA9 is the media sponsor of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, hosted at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms. TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm underwent a major renovation back in 2008 to restructure the course helping to make it more environmentally friendly. Shortly after the course reopened in 2009, they received a certification for their sustainability efforts.
WASHINGTON, DC
1077 WRKR

A New Michigan State Park Gets Trolled and It is Hilarious

A recent story hit the internet about a new multi-million dollar state park in Flint, and one video had a field day with the story. The site of a former Chevy plant will be the home of Michigan's 104th state park. Chevy Commons will be in Gennessee County, more specifically, Flint, Michigan, and will cost around $30.2 million. I have no doubt this will be a beautiful park when it's complete. However, a recent headline in combination with a strange choice of a featured image left one TikTok creator scratching his head. See the video below.
FLINT, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy